Woman arrested nearly a year after man found dead in Orlando, police say

Tiffany Gray, 44, lived near area where 2021 murder victim was found, report shows

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tiffany Gray, 44 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a 46-year-old man found dead last year, according to police.

Investigators said they found a man, identified as Tarus Dontes Coleman, on Nov. 30, 2021, near the 700 block of South Ivey Lane.

According to officers, Coleman was killed in a domestic-related homicide.

Police later arrested 44-year-old Tiffany Sharelle Gray, who lived near the area Coleman was found, on Thursday in connection with the murder, according to the arrest affidavit.

Gray faces charges for first-degree murder with a weapon and is being held without bond.

