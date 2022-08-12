Woman arrested nearly a year after man found dead in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a 46-year-old man found dead last year, according to police.

Investigators said they found a man, identified as Tarus Dontes Coleman, on Nov. 30, 2021, near the 700 block of South Ivey Lane.

According to officers, Coleman was killed in a domestic-related homicide.

Police later arrested 44-year-old Tiffany Sharelle Gray, who lived near the area Coleman was found, on Thursday in connection with the murder, according to the arrest affidavit.

Gray faces charges for first-degree murder with a weapon and is being held without bond.

