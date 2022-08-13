New Orange County Public Schools deputy superintendent announced

Dr. Michael Armbruster was announced by school officials as the next deputy superintendent for Orange County Public Schools

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Following the approval of Orange County Superintendent Designate Dr. Maria Vazquez earlier this summer, the next deputy superintendent was announced Friday evening.

Dr. Michael Armbruster, who retired in 2020 after a 33-year career in Orange County schools, is set to be the next deputy superintendent for the county, according to the school district.

District officials said Armbruster has served as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal and associate superintendent for career and technical education during his career with the district.

In addition, officials said Armbruster spent 13 years as principal for West Orange, Ocoee and University High Schools.

“Dr. Armbruster has a proven track record of building relationships and creating opportunities for all students,” Vazquez said. “I am excited to have him back as our next deputy superintendent.”

On the first day of school, Armbruster visited several schools throughout the district and had the opportunity to welcome back members of the OCPS team, the district said in a release.

