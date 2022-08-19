Black-owned Orlando businesses receive $75,000 in donations from IKEA U.S. Community Foundation

The IKEA U.S. Community Foundation, in partnership with the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida, recently donated $75,000 to black-owned businesses in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ikea’s U.S. Community Foundation, in partnership with the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida, recently donated $75,000 to Black businesses in Orlando, according to a statement from the company.

The release also said the initiative was part of a $3 million effort by the company and foundation to support Black equity across the country.

“The IKEA U.S. Community Foundation’s Black Business Initiative is focused on making a tangible impact to support racial equity and inclusion in our workplace and society. Through local relationships, our ambition is to build a connection with neighboring businesses, entrepreneurs, and organizations that support economic empowerment and equity for the Black community,” John Achillea, Market Manager, said.

[TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange County family’s pool | Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Local IKEA stores will also build relationships with grant recipients and local organizations to follow the impact of the awarded funds and build relationships with the organizations that work to support social justice, education initiatives, and economic empowerment in Black communities.

Black Men Sundays talks about building generational wealth. Check out every episode in the media player below: