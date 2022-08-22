Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest

Daytona Beach is set to hold its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally this October, according to city officials.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials.

Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.

“For three decades, motorcycle enthusiasts have gathered by the thousands in October in Daytona Beach for Biketoberfest, and we’re looking forward to continuing that tradition in 2022,” said Lori Campbell, the executive director for Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau in a statement. “With venues stretching from iconic Main Street, Daytona International Speedway, Destination Daytona, Midtown and points in-between, riders will be able to explore a variety of activities and experiences during their visit to the destination.”

The Official Biketoberfest Welcome Center will be at the ONE DAYTONA shopping center across from Daytona International Speedway, officials said.

According to the release, the welcome center will have information about the area, free posters, pins, poker chips and helmet stickers for visitors.

Biketoberfest is scheduled to run from Oct. 13 - 16. For more information about Biketoberfest, including a list of vendors, concerts, demo rides and events, visit the event’s website here.

