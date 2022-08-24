Newcomer Megan Wright beats incumbent for Brevard County School Board chair

Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in her race for Brevard County School Board.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in her race for Brevard County School Board.

“I know when to tell when something is not working, and I think right now, that’s what we’re seeing with our enrollments being down and our teachers leaving,” Wright said about Brevard Public Schools.

Before the polls closed Tuesday, News 6 asked Wright what it would mean to her to win.

”I will be very excited,” Wright answered. “There’s so much work to be done, and I can’t wait to focus my attention towards these actual problems.”

Belford said she wasn’t sure why more voters chose Wright.

”I don’t know. Obviously, there were a lot of, I’ll call them, shenanigans that took place during this election,” Belford said.

She added that Wright has a lot to expect in her new position.

”Boy, do you have an uphill climb,” Belford said. “I came into this position with an enormous amount of experience in our schools.”

Belford said she doesn’t regret voting in support of the mask mandate the district imposed at certain times during the pandemic.

”I have served eight years with character and commitment,” Belford said.

Wright said the mask policy inspired her to run. Belford will continue serving the remainder of her term which ends in the fall.