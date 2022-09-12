80º

Law enforcement investigating social media threat against Lyman High School, according to SCPS

Lyman’s principal alerted parents of the threat Sunday evening

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement is investigating after a social media threat was posted online against Lyman High School, according to Seminole County Public Schools.

Michael Hunter, principal at Lyman, sent out an message on Sunday evening alerting families that the school was aware of a posting on social media “referring to a threat to Lyman High School.”

Hunter stated in the message that the Longwood Police Department and Seminole Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the threat.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

