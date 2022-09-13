85º

Orange County breaks tourism tax record for fiscal year with 2 months remaining

County brought in $28,465, 700 in July 2022

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County, which has already broken a number of monthly tourism tax collections records in 2022, is continuing that streak after earning the highest annual collections ever in the fiscal year.

The county brought in $28,465,700, which is the highest July collections on record, Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond announced on Tuesday.

On an annual basis, fiscal year-to-date collections totaled $288.4 million through July, but this is already the highest annual collections ever, even with two months remaining in the fiscal year, county officials said.

According to the report, the tourist taxes collected in July 2022 saw a 15.2% increase over July 2021.

Month over month, July collections were lower than June collections by $3.9 million, however, they were higher than July 2020 collections by $23.3 million, the report shows.

Orange County officials have reported record-breaking collections in February, March, April and May of this year as well.

