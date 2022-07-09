Orange County reports show tax collections up nearly 66% from last year

ICON Park lights The Wheel in rainbow colors each year to honor the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – New numbers released by Orange County Thursday for the month of May show the county collected more than $28 million in tourist taxes — up 65.8% compared to the same time last year.

While this figure was lower than April’s collections by approximately $6.6 million, Visit Orlando said the collections were “the highest May collections on record.”

Visit Orlando said the month started strong thanks to Megacon Orlando, which brought in roughly 140,000 visitors.

However, despite these numbers, the group said international travel still sits about 10% lower than the same time in 2019.

Orange County releases its revenue numbers several months after the money is collected, meaning that there is a delay associated with current revenue figures.

The next tourist development tax release for June is scheduled to be released in early August.