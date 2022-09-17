Child drowns at Titusville pool party, police say

A child drowned during a pool party in Titusville, according to the Titusville Police Department. Titusville police said they are investigating the drowning of a female at a residence located on the 2500 block of Christine Drive on Saturday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A child drowned during a pool party in Titusville, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Titusville police said they are investigating the drowning of a female at a residence located on the 2500 block of Christine Drive on Saturday.

The pool was occupied by other party attendees at the time of the incident, and according to police, their early investigation indicates the drowning is accidental.

An adult at the party noticed the child’s body at the bottom of the pool and pulled her out of the water to perform life saving measures, police said.

Emergency personnel responded around 2:25 p.m. and the child was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 3:08 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation by the Titusville Police Department.

