1st Latinx Culture and Health Festival comes to Orlando

The first annual Latinx Culture & Health Festival is coming to downtown Orlando on Sunday, Oct. 2.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first annual Latinx Culture and Health Festival will be held in downtown Orlando at Lake Eola next week.

Latinx cultures will come together to celebrate their Hispanic heritage with free traditional Latin food, drinks and music on Sunday, Oct. 2.

QLatinX and Talk Test Treat will be offering a variety of free community support services and health services, like HIV testing, prevention and education.

Over 19% of uninsured Americans are Latinos who continue to face numerous cultural, linguistic and financial barriers to accessing health care services, according to a 2021 report by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation.

Community-based organizations like QLatinx continue to fight for the work to develop and sustain culturally competent health education and outreach interventions within the country.

For more information on free health services or event information, click here.

