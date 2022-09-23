Celebrate fall at free vegan festival in downtown Orlando

We’d love to hear what fall festivity you’re looking forward to the most this fall.

ORLANDO, Fla. – With fall festivities in full swing, a vegan festival is celebrating the season in downtown Orlando.

The Vegan Fall Festival is coming to Persimmon Hollow Brewing this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Featured food, drinks and desserts include Brazilian pastels, vegan hot dogs, a plethora of juices and smoothies plus a variety of popsicles from The Hyppo.

This fun-filled event will also highlight vegan businesses, such as Holistic Rootrients, Love Self Co. and Camp Fig Wig.

Admission is free for this family and pet friendly event and will have a live DJ, games, and speakers to help celebrate the changing of the season.

