Woman stabbed to death by sister inside Orange County home, deputies say

Fatiha Marzan, 21, faces 1st-degree homicide charge

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Fatiha Marzan, 21 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of stabbing her sister to death inside an Orange County home Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive near Forsyth Road.

Deputies said Sayma Marzan, 20, was found stabbed to death inside the home.

The victim’s sister — Fatiha Marzan, 21 — was arrested at the scene, according to investigators. She faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Deputies have not said what led up to the deadly stabbing.

