WATCH: Residents use flotation devices to get down flooded Central Florida streets

Streets across Central Florida are flooded after Hurricane Ian brought large amounts of rainfall leaving residents unable to get down some roads.

From boats to paddleboards to kayaks and air mattresses, videos show people are doing what they can to get through these flooded areas.

In the video player above you can see people in Orlando using an inflated air mattress to get down the street.

Footage captured by @EdenDCF4L shows a man kayaking around a flooded street in Orlando.

(Credit: @EdenDCF4L via Storyful)

Another resident took advantage of lake overflow to go paddleboarding.

(Credit: Mike Dudley via Storyful)

A News 6 viewer submitted a photo to Pinit! from Edgewater showing a pair of people using a boat to get down a street.

