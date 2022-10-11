Grandpa left toddler inside returned rental car in hot Volusia parking lot, deputies say

Picture from a Volusia deputy's body camera shows the toddler with the Hertz employee who found her.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A grandfather faces a charge of child neglect after Volusia County deputies said he left his granddaughter, who is younger than 2, inside a hot car when he returned the rental vehicle.

David Towner, 62, was arrested on Monday.

Investigators said employees at Daytona Beach International Airport discovered the girl around 6 p.m. in the back seat of a vehicle that had been returned about 45 minutes prior.

Deputies said they spotted the toddler with the Hertz employee who called for help. Investigators said the child was warm and streaked with dried tears.

Records show the temperature in the unshaded lot was 80 degrees at the time.

Employees told deputies they were unable to make contact with the driver of the rental car, but the girl’s mother called. According to a news release, the mother said she had just learned her father, Towner, left the toddler in the car.

Investigators said they were able to confirm Towner was the driver of the vehicle and had been babysitting the girl for the day. Deputies said Towner was remorseful and cooperated with the investigation.

The child was returned to her mother and the Department of Children and Families was notified.

