Police investigate robbery, stabbing in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are investigating a robbery and stabbing that occurred near downtown early Thursday morning, the department said.

Police said downtown patrol units responded to the 7-Eleven at the corner of Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton Park shortly before 2 a.m. in reference to a robbery.

[TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in defense of his daughters | Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to officers, someone stole the victim’s headphones and then stabbed them on Central Boulevard between Summerlin and Rosalind avenues.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

No other information is available. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: