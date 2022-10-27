85º

LIVE

Local News

Police investigate robbery, stabbing in downtown Orlando

Attack occurred on Central Boulevard between Summerlin, Rosalind avenues

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Crime
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are investigating a robbery and stabbing that occurred near downtown early Thursday morning, the department said.

Police said downtown patrol units responded to the 7-Eleven at the corner of Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton Park shortly before 2 a.m. in reference to a robbery.

[TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in defense of his daughters | Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to officers, someone stole the victim’s headphones and then stabbed them on Central Boulevard between Summerlin and Rosalind avenues.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

No other information is available. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email