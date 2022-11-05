1 pedestrian killed, 2 others injured in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian is dead and two other were taken to the hospital following a crash in Orange County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of West Colonial Drive east of North Pine Hills Road in Orlando at about 7:26 p.m.

In a release, troopers said that they believe a 2023 Hyundai Elantra was driving along the road when two pedestrians — walking into the street outside of a marked crosswalk — entered into the path of the car.

Both pedestrians were taken to the hospital following the crash, though one later died at the hospital, troopers said. The release shows the other pedestrian was in critical-but-stable condition.

The driver of the Hyundai, an 80-year-old Orlando woman, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

Troopers are still investigating the identities of the two pedestrians involved in the crash.

Meanwhile, FHP said a roadblock was up for the center and outside eastbound lane on Colonial Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

