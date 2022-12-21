Man, woman die in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man and a woman are dead after a murder-suicide inside an Orlando home, according to police.

Officers said they were called to a home in the 900 block of Floral Drive in the Colonialtown North neighborhood around 5:23 p.m. on Tuesday for a well-being check.

When police made their way into the home, a man and a woman were found dead inside with gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe Franco Cianfrano, 74, shot and killed Linda Prater-Cianfrano, 71, and then turned the gun on himself.

Police did not say what may have led to the deadly shooting.

