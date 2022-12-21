62º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man, woman die in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say

Investigators believe Franco Cianfrano, 74, shot, killed Linda Prater-Cianfrano, 71, and then turned gun on himself

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Orlando, Crime, Gun Violence, Orange County, Shooting, Fatal Shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man and a woman are dead after a murder-suicide inside an Orlando home, according to police.

Officers said they were called to a home in the 900 block of Floral Drive in the Colonialtown North neighborhood around 5:23 p.m. on Tuesday for a well-being check.

[TRENDING: ‘Smells like a dead skunk’: Mount Dora calls on state legislators after complaints over marijuana plant | 17-year-old walking along I-95 in Brevard County struck, killed in crash, troopers say | Become a News 6 Insider]

When police made their way into the home, a man and a woman were found dead inside with gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe Franco Cianfrano, 74, shot and killed Linda Prater-Cianfrano, 71, and then turned the gun on himself.

Police did not say what may have led to the deadly shooting.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email