Man arrested in connection to armed robbery at Palm Coast gas station, deputies say

Collin Calvert, 21, was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Palm Coast gas station on Dec. 19, deputies said.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with an armed robbery at a Palm Coast gas station earlier this month, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they initially responded to a Mobil gas station, located at 295 Pine Lakes Parkway, around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 19 after reports that a man armed with an AR-15 rifle entered and robbed the place.

Investigators said the suspect, later identified as Collin Calvert, of Volusia County, demanded the clerk give him all the money in the cash register. Once the clerk complied, deputies said Calvert fled the scene.

FCSO is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday night at the Mobil gas station located at 295 Pine Lakes Parkway, Palm Coast. pic.twitter.com/nksgcpO99n — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) December 20, 2022

During the investigation, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage of the robbery to the public, asking for any information on the suspect or case.

Detectives said they received information about an AR-15 reportedly stolen from a Volusia County resident, which led the Port Orange Police Department to Calvert, who was arrested on charges unrelated to the armed robbery.

Authorities then secured the suspect’s phone, finding a screenshot of a Jacksonville news story about the Dec. 19 robbery and later discovered he sold the AR-15 used in the robbery shortly after that night, according to the sheriff’s office.

He now faces a charge for armed robbery with a firearm. Calvert, who is being held in Volusia County jail on a $250,000 bond, is scheduled to be extradited to Flagler County jail soon.

