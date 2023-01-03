Man shot, killed trying to break into Lady Lake home, police say

LADY LAKE, Fla. – A 35-year-old man was shot and killed after he forced his way into a Lady Lake home, according to police.

Investigators said they responded to a home on Lakeview Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

[TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s Eve | What happened to Damar Hamlin during Monday Night Football game? | Become a News 6 Insider]

Before officers arrived at the home, dispatchers said a man entered the home and had been shot, according to a release from Lady Lake police.

Police said Ryan Michael Baldasare forced his way into the home through a window and was confronted by someone inside who opened fire.

Baldasare was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The incident appears to be a case of self-defense and the burglary victim is cooperating with detectives, according to the release.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: