79º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man shot, killed trying to break into Lady Lake home, police say

Ryan Michael Baldasare pronounced dead at scene

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lady Lake, Lake County, Crime
Police lights at a crime scene.

LADY LAKE, Fla. – A 35-year-old man was shot and killed after he forced his way into a Lady Lake home, according to police.

Investigators said they responded to a home on Lakeview Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

[TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s Eve | What happened to Damar Hamlin during Monday Night Football game? | Become a News 6 Insider]

Before officers arrived at the home, dispatchers said a man entered the home and had been shot, according to a release from Lady Lake police.

Police said Ryan Michael Baldasare forced his way into the home through a window and was confronted by someone inside who opened fire.

Baldasare was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The incident appears to be a case of self-defense and the burglary victim is cooperating with detectives, according to the release.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email