Crews knock down fire at Leesburg home, officials say

No injuries were reported

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Fire damaged a home on Dixie Avenue in Leesburg (Leesburg Fire Rescue)

LEESBURG, Fla. – A fire damaged a home in Leesburg on Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Leesburg Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said they responded to a home on Dixie Avenue in Lake County in reference to a working fire.

A photo posted on Facebook shows flames and smoke shooting from what appears to be the front of the residence.

Two units worked to complete an interior attack and primary search officials said. They reported the fire was mostly contained to a single room, but other parts of the building suffered smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

