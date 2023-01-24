1 captured, 1 on the run after carjacking outside of smoke shop in Deltona, deputies say

Tristan Daniels (left) and Kenneth Ocasio (right) face charges related to a carjacking in Deltona. Ocasio is still at large, deputies say.

DELTONA, Fla. – A suspect is in custody and another is on the run after the two carjacked a vehicle outside of a Deltona smoke shop, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the men stole the vehicle with a customer’s girlfriend still in the passenger seat outside of the High Spirits Smoke Shop at 712 Fort Smith Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Deputies responded to the smoke shop after the customer reported his Kia Forte stolen from the parking lot. He told deputies an unknown suspect wearing a ski mask jumped in the car and took off with his girlfriend still in the vehicle.

The woman was able to jump from the moving Kia a short time later when the vehicle slowed down, deputies said. She had minor injuries to her foot and knee from falling on the pavement, but declined medical attention, according to a news release.

Law enforcement said they were able to quickly identify the suspects involved as Kenneth Ocasio and Tristan Daniels, both 19 years old.

Deputies said that there was not a weapon displayed or implied during the carjacking.

The stolen vehicle was recovered Monday evening in Seminole County, where Daniels was involved in two separate traffic crashes in it, according to the release. He was taken into custody on warrants for principal to carjacking, principal to false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm by a delinquent — which was filed after detectives determined he tried to sell a handgun at the smoke shop.

Daniels was also arrested on two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, two counts of reckless driving, driving without a valid license, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug equipment, deputies said.

According to the release, Ocasio is not in custody, but is wanted on charges of carjacking and false imprisonment.

Law enforcement said they are actively looking for him, and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

