Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy makes plea deal in attack on ex-girlfriend in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Former NFL player Zac Stacy reached a plea deal Thursday with Orange County prosecutors in the November 2021 attack on his ex-girlfriend.

Stacy pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal mischief, court records show. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will drop battery charges as long as Stacy follows certain conditions, including no contact with the victim.

The ex-NFL player was arrested at Orlando International Airport in November 2021 on an aggravated battery warrant after attacking his ex-girlfriend, who is the mother of their shared child.

The woman told officers that Stacy had been at the home earlier to see their 5-month-old son. At some point, Stacy and the woman began to argue, which led to Stacy physically attacking the woman, police said.

Security video from inside the home shows Stacy strike the woman multiple times and throw her into a television and onto the floor, police said. Investigators noted in the report that the woman tried to remain calm throughout the attack but pleaded with Stacy to stop.

During a hearing, his ex-girlfriend addressed the court.

“I was slapped, punched, literally picked up and thrown into my TV,” she said. “My injuries from this incident are serious and likely permanent from what I have been told.”

In a video showing his arrest by Orlando police officers, Stacy told officers he moved into his ex-girlfriend’s home to support her.

“I came down here and played house with her and she thought something else was going to be on,” he said in the video. “I don’t know if she’s being post-partum, but she’s just been kind of unstable ever since.”

Stacy faces up to 120 days in jail. His sentencing is set for Feb. 27.

The Harbor House of Central Florida said anyone living in fear of domestic violence can call or text an advocate at 407-886-2856.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

