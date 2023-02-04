Chilly weather ahead as cold front brings winds to Central Florida

A cold front pushed into Central Florida today and dropped the temps quickly, bringing most areas some rain.

But tonight, the front is moving south and taking all the rain with it. Winds will be from the north at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Temps will be chilly over the inland area. Look for lows to bottom out from the low 50s inland to the upper 50s along the coast.

Saturday will be a mostly dry day with high pressure in control. The pressure gradient across our area tightens, causing winds to be breezy inland and wind along the coast.

There will a chance of isolated showers, mostly near Flagler and Volusia counties. Look for a high of 71 in Orlando.

Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy with rain chances building as warm air rides in from the south. The high in Orlando will be 75. Rain chances are running at 40%.

Back to work Monday, expect the weather to be mostly dry and warming into the upper 70s. By Wednesday, our highs will be back in the 80s. Rain chances will return by Thursday.

