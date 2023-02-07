321: Food Fest and Craft Fair returns to Melbourne with new mouthwatering bites

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Brevard County’s largest food festival is back.

Battle Bros Events is set to host its third annual 321: Food Fest and Craft Fair, a two-day event featuring over 30 food vendors.

It will give guests the opportunity to sample a wide variety of food from local businesses with tasting menus ranging from $1 to $5.

While eating some of the best food the Space Coast has to offer, you can also take a seat and listen to the hottest local bands performing at the festival.

321: Food Fest also incorporates a Craft Fair where visitors can explore local businesses, including artist shops, cleaning services and more.

This event is $7 a day or $10 for the whole weekend, and kids 10 and under get in for free.

The festival is being held on Feb. 11 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Feb 12. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For both days, the event will be held at Wickham Park in Melbourne, Florida.

