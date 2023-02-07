Man arrested in May 2022 shooting that injured 45-year-old man, Volusia deputies say

Amonte Davis, 25, accused of a shooting that occurred in May 2022.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest was made in the May 2022 shooting that left a 45-year-old man hospitalized after being shot in his driveway by someone in a car, Volusia County deputies said.

The shooting happened on the 3200 block of Partridge Street in Deltona where the victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Detectives have now arrested Amonte Davis, 25, in relation to the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said detectives were able to identify Davis as a suspect by using video evidence and other technology.

Davis was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail from the Marion County Jail on Monday, where he was being held since January on unrelated charges.

He now faces charges of principal to attempted murder, principal to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and principal to shooting into an occupied vehicle, deputies said.

Davis is being held with no bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: