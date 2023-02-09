78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘Operation Wreck-LESS’ initiative takes off Thursday for safer roads

Flagler County law enforcement agencies team up for this new initiative

Crystal Tisme, Digital Intern

Tags: Flagler County, Driving Change, Traffic
Police lights (WDIV)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County law enforcement agencies are starting a monthly initiative to create safer roads for drivers.

The Flagler County Sherriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Flagler Beach Police Department, and the Bunnell Police Department are all part of this new plan to reduce the number of crashes.

“Operation Wreck-LESS” will be focused on distracted driving, speeding, and intersection violations. Law enforcement said that education and strict execution will go hand-in-hand in their mission.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Sherriff Rick Staly has high hopes for this initiative and warns drivers to be cautious on the road.

“We hope this initiative will help to reduce crashes in Flagler County. Please be mindful of your speed and remember not to text and drive,” said Sheriff Staly.

This operation will be held at the beginning of each month, with the first one being Thursday.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Crystal, who attends UCF, joined ClickOrlando.com in January.

email