‘Operation Wreck-LESS’ initiative takes off Thursday for safer roads

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County law enforcement agencies are starting a monthly initiative to create safer roads for drivers.

The Flagler County Sherriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Flagler Beach Police Department, and the Bunnell Police Department are all part of this new plan to reduce the number of crashes.

“Operation Wreck-LESS” will be focused on distracted driving, speeding, and intersection violations. Law enforcement said that education and strict execution will go hand-in-hand in their mission.

Sherriff Rick Staly has high hopes for this initiative and warns drivers to be cautious on the road.

“We hope this initiative will help to reduce crashes in Flagler County. Please be mindful of your speed and remember not to text and drive,” said Sheriff Staly.

This operation will be held at the beginning of each month, with the first one being Thursday.

