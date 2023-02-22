Principal of Brevard school for children with special needs accused of pinning student with knee

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The principal of a Brevard County private school was arrested after pushing and holding a child with special needs on the ground using his knee, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s officials said John Long, 65, was arrested Monday. According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident happened at 4625 N Highway 1 in Palm Shores, which is the location of private school called Learning Forward Education Center.

The affidavit said Long removed a child being disruptive from the classroom and placed the student into another classroom. The affidavit said the child is diagnosed with PTSD and ADHD.

Once it was lunch time, the child was in line when Long told the child he was not allowed in line and would eat inside, according to the affidavit. Long then grabbed the child and held his arms at this side, pushing the child toward a flight of steps to a building, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said Long fell backward at one point and rolled the child into a hand rail three times. Afterward, the affidavit said Long pinned the child to the ground and used his knee to hold him and one hand to hold his head.

Deputies said a witness told Long to let the child go while the child said he could not breathe multiple times. It was several minutes before Long let the child go, according to the affidavit.

The sheriff’s office said the child was injured in the back and had scratches on the forearm and knee.

Long faces a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm.

