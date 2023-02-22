Man killed, woman hurt in attempted murder-suicide, St. Cloud police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Police in St. Cloud are investigating a death investigation where a man was killed and police say a woman tried to kill herself.

Police said they got a 911 call Wednesday afternoon from the Soleil Blu Apartment Complex at Neptune Bay Circle from a neighbor who said a child came to them and said their father was hurt.

At the same time, police said they got a call from another woman who says she received a text message from the father’s domestic partner, saying she had killed her husband and was going to kill herself.

Police broke into the apartment and said they found a man dead from multiple stab wounds. A woman with lacerations on her wrists was found in the locked master bathroom. The woman was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where police say she has been stabilized.

Chief Douglas Goerke says detectives are trying to get a warrant to search the apartment, but that the police department has had very “minimal” prior contact with the family.

Two elementary school-aged children who live in the home are currently being cared for by the police.

The identities of the man and woman have not been released.

