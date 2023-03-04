Woman accused in death of terminally-ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital bonds out

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A woman accused of killing her terminally-ill husband husband at a Daytona Beach hospital in January bonded out Friday evening, according to jail officials.

Ellen Gilland, 76, was arrested on Jan. 21 at AdventHealth Daytona Beach. She was indicted by a grand jury last week on charges of assisting self-murder/manslaughter, reduced from the first-degree murder charge she originally faced.

Gilland was initially denied bond when she faced first-degree murder charges.

“Based on the nature of the charge, Mrs. Gilland, I am going to hold you no bond on the murder charge and the remaining charges,” Judge Mary G. Jolley said during a hearing last month.

However, a judge granted a $150,000 bond to Gilland on Thursday after her attorneys filed a motion requesting another bond hearing on the reduced charges.

The Volusia County Jail told News 6 that Gilland bonded out after 8 p.m. on Friday.

