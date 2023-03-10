Over 3 million Calico Critters toys recalled after 2 children choke, die

More than 3.2 million Calico Critter toys have been recalled, after two children died.

The toys were sold in a set with baby bottles and pacifier accessories.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said they pose a serious choking hazard for small children.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Epoch Everlasting Play, the company behind Calico Critters, said the toys are manufactured in China.

The company said it’s aware of three incidents involving the pacifier accessory, including two deaths.

A 2-year-old child in New Mexico died in 2018, and a 9-month-old child in Japan died in 2015.

The Calico Critter sets were sold at Walmart, Meijer as well as on Amazon between January 2000 and December 2021.

According to the CPSC, consumers should take the toys away from children immediately, and contact the company for instructions on how to receive a free replacement.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: