Ex-Palm Bay councilman pleads no contest to cocaine possession

PALM BAY, Fla. – A former Palm Bay city councilman will get probation for a cocaine possession charge that led to him resigning from the council.

Peter Filiberto pleaded no contest Wednesday to a count of felony cocaine possession. He had originally pleaded not guilty but changed his plea. He was sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation.

He was also found guilty of driving under the influence, a second-degree misdemeanor offense, and will have supervised probation for a year, which will run concurrently with the sentence for the cocaine charge.

He will also have to take a DUI class and perform 50 hours of community service. His license was also revoked for 6 months.

Filiberto was arrested in February for allegedly speeding and running stop signs while riding a motorcycle with a suspended license through a 55 and older community.

When he was told to remove his shoes at the police department officers say they found 10 grams of cocaine in his socks.

Filiberto resigned a week after the charges.

The city of Palm Bay is taking applications to fill Filiberto’s vacancy on the city council. Applications are due by March 29 at 5 p.m. Find more information on the Palm Bay city clerk’s website.

