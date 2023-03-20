Ahoy captain! Pirate Seafood Festival to return to Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. – The Longwood Pirate Seafood Festival is set to return this weekend and it’s going to be an arr-mazing time.

The annual festival is returning for its fourth year and will be taking place at Reiter Park, 311 W Warren Ave. The event will be running Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Previous Longwood Pirate Seafood Festival. (Janet Gamache, Festivals with Janet)

The pirate-ful festival will feature all things seafood, along with character actors and a pirate ship, live music and aerial entertainment.

The event will also include a children zone, containing a bounce house, a rock wall and a mechanical shark ride.

At the back of the park, there will be an authentic pirate encampment which will allow participants to go back in time to see how pirates lived in the past.

The family-friendly festival is free to all attendees, including the kid zone area. If participants are interested in purchasing food or drinks, attendants must pay vendors directly.

For those who may not like seafood, there will be other various food options as well.

For more information regarding this festival, visit the Longwood Festival website.

