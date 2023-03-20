St. Cloud leader of ‘cocaine conspiracy’ sentenced to 15 years in prison

Upon Beharry's arrest in October 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration seized $39,560 and 20 kilograms of cocaine.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A St. Cloud man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Monday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine last year, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a release, DOJ officials said that James Mirabal, 46, pleaded guilty on Dec. 27, 2022 to a “cocaine conspiracy” in which he and several others tried to distribute kilograms of cocaine.

The release shows that during the investigation, 50 kilograms of cocaine were seized in April 2022, which were linked to Mirabal and his conspirators. Mirabal later arranged for the delivery of 20 kilograms to one of his conspirators, Johnathan Beharry. The drugs were seized when Beharry was arrested on Oct. 17, 2022, DOJ officials said.

Mirabal routinely discarded cellphones, but when he was arrested on Oct. 31, he was found with 24 cellphones and $124,598, DOJ officials said.

Mirabal was one of 16 people across three drug trafficking groups who were arrested as part of “Operation Titan Fall,” the DOJ announced in February.

Beharry was sentenced to nine years in prison on Feb. 14, DOJ officials added.

