Delta flight safely lands at Orlando International after having engine issues

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Delta airline flight averted danger by making an emergency landing after having engine issues while in the air Thursday.

Flight 1326 took off from Fort Lauderdale and was heading to Atlanta when the flight crew noticed a problem with one of the two engines on the Boeing 757.

In a statement made by Delta spokesperson, Morgan Durrant, they explained how the crew handled the situation well and was able to keep everyone safe.

“As nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, the crew of Delta flight 1326 followed procedures to safely divert to Orlando International after an issue arose with one of two of the aircraft’s engines. The flight landed safely and taxied to an arrival gate.” Delta spokesperson, Morgan Durrant

Durrant also mentioned that passengers are being accommodated on other Delta flights so they can reach their destinations.

There were 171 passengers and seven flight crew members that were onboard the flight.

Delta technicians are currently looking over the aircraft to pinpoint where the problem came from.

