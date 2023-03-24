Latin artist Anuel AA to play Amway Center next month

FILE - Anuel AA performs at the Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, 2019. The Puerto Rican rapper-singer is nominated for seven Latin Grammy Awards including one for best new artist. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Latin artist Anuel AA is coming to Orlando so prepare to dance and sing the entire night long.

The Latin star is bringing his “Legends Never Die World Tour” to the Amway Center. He will perform on Friday, April 28, at 8 p.m.

The Orlando show is a rescheduled show, initially set for September 2022. Showgoers who had previously purchased tickets can attend the new concert date.

The Latin artist recently released an album in December 2022, titled “Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren 2.” The name of his tour shares the same name, but is translated in English.

The Puerto Rican rapper rose to fame in 2014, gaining traction for making Spanish trap music.

His music features a blend of trap, reggaeton, and Latin urbano.

Ticket are currently on sale and prices range from $41 to $410.

Top hits from the Latin star include “La Ocasión,” “China,” “Secreto” and “Hasta Que Dios Diga.”

For more information on tickets, visit Ticketmaster or Anuel AA’s website.

