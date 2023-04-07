Orlando police swarm luxury apartment complex after 2 shot

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were shot late Thursday at a luxury apartment complex in downtown Orlando, police said.

The gunfire was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the first-floor parking garage at the SteelHouse Apartments, on North Orange Avenue near East Colonial Drive

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Orlando police said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, adding that “all parties were uncooperative.”

Video showed several officers at the complex, and crime scene investigators were later seen gathering evidence.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: