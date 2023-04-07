73º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Orlando police swarm luxury apartment complex after 2 shot

Victims suffer non-life-threatening injuries at SteelHouse Apartments

Mark Lehman, Reporter

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were shot late Thursday at a luxury apartment complex in downtown Orlando, police said.

The gunfire was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the first-floor parking garage at the SteelHouse Apartments, on North Orange Avenue near East Colonial Drive

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Orlando police said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, adding that “all parties were uncooperative.”

Video showed several officers at the complex, and crime scene investigators were later seen gathering evidence.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Mark Lehman became a News 6 reporter in July 2014, but he's been a Central Florida journalist and part of the News 6 team for much longer. While most people are fast asleep in their bed, Mark starts his day overnight by searching for news on the streets of Central Florida.

email