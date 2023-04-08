Fruitland Park residents told to boil water after pipe breaks at water treatment plant

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A precautionary boil water notice was issued early Saturday for several hundred Fruitland Park customers of a water treatment plant where a pipe broke, according to the Florida Governmental Utility Authority.

The advisory impacts all 352 customers of the Valencia Terrace System Water Treatment Plant, FGUA said, adding the broken pipe led to a drop in water pressure that was called in around 5 a.m., attended to by 6:30 a.m. and repaired around 10:45 a.m.

During the advisory, customers are advised to have water at a rolling boil for at least one minute if intended for use in cooking or drinking.

The advisory will remain in place until water samples can be tested at a state laboratory over the next few days. In a news release, customers were advised the water would likely be safe to drink again by April 11.

Learn more on the FGUA web page concerning outages.

