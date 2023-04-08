Orlando airport leaders expect Easter weekend passenger numbers to crack top travel days

ORLANDO, Fla. – Leaders at Orlando International Airport predict nearly 7.3 million departing passengers will travel through MCO during the 46-day spring break travel period, which runs from March 4 through April 18.

In fact, they said the spring break travel period has already helped MCO set a new record of daily departing passengers.

MCO said its busiest day in history was on March 11 with more than 95,000 departing passengers. That’s almost 5,000 more than the previous mark set in 2019. The following day was the second busiest in airport history with nearly 93,000 passengers.

Madeline Chesney said her family’s seven-day Disney cruise was a blast.

“This was kind of our celebration for spring break and for Easter,” Chesney said.

News 6 spoke with them Saturday at MCO, on what airport leaders predicted would be the fifth-busiest travel day during the spring break period with nearly 170,000 passengers passing through.

“Busy when we flew in and busy now,” Chesney said.

Inez Thomas and her husband Larry, an Army veteran, went on their first cruise this past week.

“Thank you all. Orlando was really nice,” Inez Thomas said.

Larry said they both wanted to make it back to Chicago in time for Easter Sunday.

“(I want to) make it back home for church Sunday morning,” he said, adding “It’s the most important. To God be the glory.”

Despite the long lines we saw Saturday at MCO, with spring break travel and for Easter weekend, many passengers we spoke with said their experience was pretty smooth.

On top of a smooth experience at MCO, Matt Kozelok said he and his family also got a taste of hospitality while visiting Orlando.

“Everyone was friendly, service was great and everything, so we had a good time, so very very satisfied,” Kozelok said.

