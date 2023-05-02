Horse falls on, kills Florida girl during equestrian event

SARASOTA, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl was killed Sunday when a horse she was riding fell and landed on her head during an equestrian event in Florida, according to WWSB-TV.

Officials said Hannah Serfass died in the accident, which happened at Fox Lea Farm in Sarasota County.

Sheriff’s officials told WWSB-TV that Serfass was about halfway through the course when the horse she was riding leaned on a front hoof, causing her to fall forward. The horse also fell and landed on her head, officials said.

Serfass was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sumter County 4-H posted about Serfass on its Facebook page, asking others to keep her family in their thoughts while giving them privacy.

Read the full story here.