Garbage truck and motorcycle involved in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a garbage truck and motorcycle blocked lanes of State Road 436 in Orange County.

The fatal wreck happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday near Sheeler Avenue.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash is blocking the inside westbound and eastbound lanes.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

