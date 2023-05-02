Woman arrested after throwing wine at Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, deputies say

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Tallahassee woman was arrested after throwing a glass of wine at Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz on Saturday, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies announced on social media that Selena Chambers, 41, threw the wine at Gaetz after shouting obscenities at him during an event in Miramar Beach.

Chambers was later arrested and faces a misdemeanor charge of battery and a felony charge of battery on an elected official.

The @WCSOFL is confirming reports that our agency responded to an incident at an event in Miramar Beach Saturday involving Representative Matt Gaetz.



A 41-year-old Tallahassee woman, Selena Chambers, was arrested after it was found she intentionally threw a glass of wine at… pic.twitter.com/ZD9kalzjVM — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) May 2, 2023

Gaetz later responded to the incident, saying he and his wife had been attending South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival.

“We were enjoying catching up with new friends and old, and folks recognized me, so we were taking pictures and having polite conversations,” Gaetz said on his podcast. “And as I was chatting with one gentleman, a lady threw a drink on the both of us, and she was promptly arrested.”

Gaetz said he would be pressing charges against Chambers.

Chambers posted bond of $1,000 and was released the day following her arrest, deputies said.

