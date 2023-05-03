V-O-T-E: Lake Howell High among handful of finalists for nation’s most spirited high school

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake Howell High School asks its Central Florida community this week for the votes it needs to be named the “most spirited high school” in the U.S., a category in the 2023 Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards.

The school is one of five vying for the grand prize of $25,000, what the Seminole County Public Schools district said in a statement would be used at Lake Howell High School to help with branding and to purchase items for the school’s upcoming 50th anniversary celebration in the 2024-25 school year.

Individuals are allowed to make one vote per day through Monday, May 8, by clicking or tapping here.

Other schools in the running include Broken Arrow High School in Oklahoma, Perrysburg High School in Ohio, Saraland High School in Alabama and Vista Murrieta High School in California.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Lake Howell High School’s application included a video showing scenes of school pride and general excitement set to a song written about the school itself.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: