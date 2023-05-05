Man arrested on murder charge in shooting death of woman in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of a woman in Orange County last month, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Kyle Carney was arrested Thursday in an unrelated incident and now faces a murder charge in connection with the April 5 shooting death of 29-year-old Michele Lynn Mossuto.

According to deputies, Mossuto was found shot in the area of South Orange Blossom Trail and Americana Boulevard. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

No other information has been released, including what led to the shooting.

