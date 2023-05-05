80º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man arrested on murder charge in shooting death of woman in Orange County

Michele Lynn Mossuto, 29, found shot near OBT and Americana Boulevard

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Crime
Kyle Carnley (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of a woman in Orange County last month, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Kyle Carney was arrested Thursday in an unrelated incident and now faces a murder charge in connection with the April 5 shooting death of 29-year-old Michele Lynn Mossuto.

According to deputies, Mossuto was found shot in the area of South Orange Blossom Trail and Americana Boulevard. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

No other information has been released, including what led to the shooting.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email