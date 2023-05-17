‘You could feel the heat:’ 1 dead in fiery small-plane crash in Broward County

A small-plane crash in Hollywood on Wednesday ended in the death of a pilot, according to law enforcement.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Hollywood responded to a deadly small plane crash Wednesday afternoon, according to News 6 partner WPLG-TV.

The crash happened at around 12:45 p.m. in the area of 450 N. Park Road, just north of Hollywood Boulevard and near a popular shopping plaza containing a Target and a Publix.

The plane appears to be a banner plane, and it caught fire after crashing. Viewer photos and video showed the plane fully engulfed as firefighters arrived.

“You could feel the heat,” witness Chris Apinis said. “It was pretty, pretty intense.”

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a single-engine Piper PA-25-235.

City spokesperson Joann Hussey said the pilot died in the crash. Officials didn’t report any additional injuries.

“I was petrified,” witness Suzette Jadotte said. “I didn’t see anybody get out of the airplane. I knew for a fact whoever was in there was already dead.”

Officials said that North Park Road was expected to be closed for the next day. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, according to the FAA.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the pilot, who was working for Aerial Banners.

Local 10 News reached out to the company for comment but hadn’t heard back as of Wednesday evening.

