Florida man bitten by relative survives flesh-eating bacteria

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida man is sharing his story after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria that was destroying one of his legs, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Donnie Adams was bitten in February while breaking up a fight between two family members.

He went to a hospital for a tetanus shot, but a couple of days later he couldn’t walk.

Adams returned to the hospital, and a doctor discovered the flesh-eating bacteria. Adams underwent two surgeries and has massive scars on his leg.

Had Adams waited another day to go to the hospital, the infection would likely have already spread and he would have been at a high risk of sepsis shock, a doctor said.

Adams, who continues to recover, said he was sharing his story so others would not hesitate to get care when wounded or injured.

