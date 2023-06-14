2nd arrest made in Orlando fatal shooting of Army veteran at shopping plaza

ORLANDO, Fla. – A second arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a U.S. military veteran at a shopping plaza in February, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Keyonce Pitts, 19, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm in the death of Angela Sutton Washington, 60. Pitts’ arrest comes days after 15-year-old Samuel Stevens was also arrested on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

According to police, Washington was shot and killed while shopping in a plaza on North Lane on Feb. 7. Police said she stopped at a convenience store on the way home and was shot while walking through a group of young men standing in front of the store.

Samuel Stevens, 15, pictured in early June, 2023. (Orlando Police Department)

A man who lives near the shopping plaza told News 6 after the shooting that he knew Washington, whom he calls “auntie,” and believes she was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“She was just an innocent bystander coming to the store and that happened,” he said. “It could’ve been me, it could’ve been anybody. I’m just glad I followed my senses.”

In addition to being an Army veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm, Washington was also a mother and grandmother.

Angela Washington — a military veteran in Operation Desert Storm — was fatally shot Feb. 7 in the 5100 block of North Lane, police said. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Her son, Fernando Washington, told News 6 that he thinks about his mother more and more each day.

“I’m relieved that he’s been arrested and they found him, but it doesn’t bring me any closure,” he said, referring to Stevens. “At the end of the day, I lost my mom, I lost a parent, and no arrest, no future judgment is going to bring her back. I’m thankful for the work that the detectives put in, because they did put in a lot of work.”

