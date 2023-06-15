Police announce death investigation in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. – Maitland police are investigating a person’s death.

Officers said the death occurred at 1760 Pembrook Drive. The address belongs to an extended-stay hotel; however, police have not said whether the death happened at the hotel or just near the property.

Investigators said there is no threat to the public as a result of this incident but did not elaborate beyond that.

No information was released on the person’s identity or how they died.

