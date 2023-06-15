94º

Police announce death investigation in Maitland

Death occurred at 1760 Pembrook Drive, police say

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

MAITLAND, Fla. – Maitland police are investigating a person’s death.

Officers said the death occurred at 1760 Pembrook Drive. The address belongs to an extended-stay hotel; however, police have not said whether the death happened at the hotel or just near the property.

Investigators said there is no threat to the public as a result of this incident but did not elaborate beyond that.

No information was released on the person’s identity or how they died.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

