Man accused of grabbing child at Clermont park’s Splash Pad

CLERMONT, Fla. – Clermont police announced on Friday that they arrested a man at the Waterfront Park Splash Pad after reports he’d been “acting unusual.”

In a release, the police department stated that officers arrived at the park around 11:20 a.m.

A park ranger told officers that Henry Therrien, 27, had grabbed the arms of a child in the Splash Pad, the release shows.

According to police, Therrien was removed by other visitors at the park and taken into custody by law enforcement. Police added that Therrien was found with illegal narcotics.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and police said that there was no indication of Therrien trying to remove the child from the area.

Therrien faces charges of battery and illicit drug possession. He is held on no bond.

