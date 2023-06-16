Man accused of shooting at woman inside Clermont home during argument

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando man was arrested Tuesday after police said he tried to murder a woman at a Clermont home last week.

Investigators said on June 8 around 11:27 p.m., someone called emergency services to report that Dewan Flores, 30, had shot up a home in Clermont before taking off.

Officers responded to the home to investigate, learning Flores had been discussing something with his sister earlier in the day, police said. Witnesses at the scene reported that Flores later began drinking heavily, according to investigators.

In an affidavit, police said a woman at the house took Flores’ sister to Orlando before returning to the home, getting into an argument with Flores shortly afterward about the house “being a mess.”

The argument made its way into the garage, and the woman threatened to have Flores arrested due to an active warrant for his arrest out of Orange County, the affidavit shows.

Police said the woman called 911 but quickly hung up, and Flores fired a round from his handgun at the wall of the garage in response.

However, the 911 dispatcher called back, though the woman played it off, saying she had meant to call 411 instead, police added. At the same time, Flores was following her into the home with a gun pointed at her, saying, “I’m gonna drop you, (expletive),” according to investigators.

Once inside the home, Flores fired a round at the television, and the woman ran away to get her daughter, who was asleep in a bedroom, the affidavit aid. Flores then fired at the woman, though she was able to get out of the way, detectives explained.

According to the affidavit, the woman was able to flee from Flores and call 911. Police said they tracked down Flores’ vehicle around 6 miles from the home, though he was nowhere to be seen.

Ultimately, Lake County deputies were able to catch Flores and take him into custody on June 13 in Tavares, court records show.

Flores faces charges of aggravated assault, robbery, tampering with a witness and attempted first-degree murder. He is held on no bond.

