Man accused of breaking into Orlando home, attacking people inside with branch cutters

According to officers, Lyndell Demps started attacking people with branch cutters after breaking into their home early Thursday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested after police said he broke into an Orlando home and attacked the people inside with branch cutters early Thursday.

Officers said they responded to the home invasion as it was happening around 2 a.m. on Mallard Pond Court. The suspect, later identified as Lyndell Demps, had entered through the back patio, according to the department.

When Demps was confronted by the homeowner, police said he took a pair of branch cutters and began striking the victim in the head. Demps then entered the home, attacking more adults inside, before stealing their cellphones and money and fleeing the scene, according to officers.

Lyndell Demps faces multiple charges for attempted murder, home invasion robbery and three counts of kidnapping, in addition to several other felonies. (Orlando Police Department)

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Detectives said they then noticed Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies talking with the suspect later that day and were able to link his clothing and belongings to the robbery.

Demps faces multiple charges for attempted murder, home invasion robbery and three counts of kidnapping, in addition to several other felonies.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: